Quest Diagnostics now including ‘up to 2 weeks’ on data

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Quest Diagnostics released new data after seeing a delay in testing results with increased testing demand.

The turnaround time for other patients now includes “up to two weeks.”

With New York State mandating a certain number of tests per week to keep track of the virus, labs that process COVID-19 tests are overwhelmed. Central New Yorkers are now waiting weeks to get results from Quest Diagnostics.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, you need to get tested too.

Call your doctor or drive up to the Syracuse Community Health Center Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected