Quest Diagnostics now including ‘up to 2 weeks’ on data

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Quest Diagnostics released new data after seeing a delay in testing results with increased testing demand.

The turnaround time for other patients now includes “up to two weeks.”

With New York State mandating a certain number of tests per week to keep track of the virus, labs that process COVID-19 tests are overwhelmed. Central New Yorkers are now waiting weeks to get results from Quest Diagnostics.

If you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, you need to get tested too.

Call your doctor or drive up to the Syracuse Community Health Center Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.