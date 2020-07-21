Quest Diagnostics now including ‘up to 2 weeks’ on data

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Quest Diagnostics released new data after seeing a delay in testing results with increased testing demand.
The turnaround time for other patients now includes “up to two weeks.”
With New York State mandating a certain number of tests per week to keep track of the virus, labs that process COVID-19 tests are overwhelmed. Central New Yorkers are now waiting weeks to get results from Quest Diagnostics.
If you have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus, you need to get tested too.
Call your doctor or drive up to the Syracuse Community Health Center Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Lawmakers work to address problems with white supremacists in law enforcement, military
- 15 superintendents use video conferencing to discuss burdensome reopening plans
- Pedestrian bridge over 481 should be finished by the end of July
- Central Square’s reopening plan keeps middle and high schoolers home
- Lafayette CSD Class of 2020 donates senior class funds to Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App