AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Danielle Jones has been a waitress at Hunter Dinerant in auburn for about a year now. She said being around the people at the diner is what she likes best.

As she was finishing up a shift in February, something happened she won’t soon forget. “I was rushing, as usual, went to take a bite of something and started choking,” Jones recalled. “And the person next to me wasn’t trained or didn’t know how to do CPR, so she led me into the kitchen.”

It was all captured on the diner’s surveillance camera.

“Pure panic. I couldn’t breathe at all. I was really struggling,” Jones said.

Rachael Juhl, the owner, was in the kitchen at that very moment.

“I was working on cleaning my dishwasher,” Juhl said. “I was actually on my hands and knees cleaning out the filter, and Heidi, one of my other waitresses that actually had relieved Danielle, came in screaming ‘help her, help her.'”

Juhl did just that.

“I just walked right over, sat her soda down as you can see, and I did the Heimlich on her,” Juhl explained.

Juhl learned the Heimlich maneuver in CPR training following another choking incident at the diner. A few years ago, one customer saved another from choking. No one on her staff knew what to do. She decided after that; they would all get trained.

“I want to make sure that my staff, if someone needs them, they can help them at any point in time,” Juhl said.

Denise Kraebel did their CPR training.

“Hopefully, you’ll never have to use it, but then you’ll be ready,” said Kraebel, who is the Staff Development Coordinator at Mozaic.

Juhl’s husband Bill told Kraebel about the incident with Jones and how the training paid off. Kraebel had a chance to watch the video of Rachael Juhl and Jones. “Rachael did everything right,” Kraebel said.

“I was so grateful and thankful she was able to do that,” Jones said of Juhl’s quick reaction.

That took just a few seconds, but the moment will be with her for a lifetime.

The diner has had new staff since that training. When they get a few more employees, Juhl plans to get her staff trained again. And she hopes more people will learn CPR.

If you would like to get CPR certified and are in the Auburn area, you can call Denise Kraebel (315) 612-0127.

You can also visit the Red Cross or the American Heart Association.