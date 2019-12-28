Quiet and cooler start to the weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)



SATURDAY:



High pressure is building in Saturday so look for clouds to slowly give way to at least some breaks of sun by afternoon. While not as warm as Friday, Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the low 40s which is still above normal for this time of year.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Saturday night will be nice and quiet under a partly to mostly cloudy sky and chilly, but not bad with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

SUNDAY:

By the end of the weekend, a stronger area of low pressure is tracking into the northern Mississippi Valley. That means southerly winds and mild weather for central New York Sunday with a good chance of rain developing. Our computer models continue trending slower with the onset of precipitation. We think around mid-afternoon- sunset is when we will see rain move in from west to east.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

This late weekend storm is a slow-moving system, so it impacts continue into early next week. We are still warm enough for just rain on Monday but by Tuesday on the backside of the storm cold enough air starts to build back in allowing for some snow showers to mix in with the rain.