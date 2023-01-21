SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Dry now, but some wet snow is on the way to Central New York. How much? The details are below…

Dry for now…

Tonight, is high and dry under a mostly cloudy sky across CNY with lows only dropping into the 25 to 30 degree range which is some 10 to 15 degrees above average for late January.

Quiet start, but some snow to end Sunday

For the end of the weekend, Sunday, we are watching low pressure moving across the Mid-Atlantic states and track to the south and east of New York State Sunday night. This is a favorable track for accumulating snow late Sunday afternoon through Sunday night.

The snow accumulations will be limited though due to the storm not strengthening fast enough, it’s not that cold and the system is a fast mover.

Highs on Sunday top out well into the 30s to near 40.

When does the snow start?

Sunday starts dry, but after 2 or 3 pm some wet snow moves in from the southwest across CNY. Snow may start as a little rain for a few mainly north and west of Syracuse. A slushy coating to an inch of snow is expected by 7 or 8 pm for most.

Snow is steadiest Sunday night

Snow is expected to be steadiest/heaviest for many Sunday evening, but near and after midnight the steadiest snow tapers to scattered snow showers/flurries for most. Another inch or two of snow falls for many, including Syracuse Sunday night, but higher amounts are expected south and east of Syracuse, especially across the higher terrain. For this reason, there’s a Winter Weather Advisory south and east of Syracuse late Sunday into the start of Monday.

Roads likely will be at least somewhat slick/sloppy Sunday evening, especially less traveled streets and over the higher terrain. Conditions should improve for much of the area after midnight as the steadier snow pulls out. It’s not too cold either with lows only dropping to around 30, which is expected to help road crews as they try to keep the roads clean.

Any issues getting work/school Monday?

Thankfully, by the time many head into work and school Monday morning we think most roads will be just wet. Yes, there still will be some snow showers around Monday, especially through the early afternoon compliments of a little wrap around moisture and lake effect but nothing too significant. Another coating to an inch is possible Monday, but nothing to write home about.

Barely enough snow to shovel for most

Most of CNY will only see about 1 to 3 inches of wet snow between late Sunday afternoon and midday Monday, while areas south and east of Syracuse could pick up 3 to as much as 5 inches, especially across the hills.

Click here to get our thoughts on another stronger, more impactful storm expected for the middle of the upcoming week, and a general change in the pattern heading toward the end of January.