SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – More warmth and humidity is building in now but it’s not as intense as this past weekend. Details are below.

Keep up with watering your plants because other than a few scattered showers/storms late tonight into Thursday and again to start Friday we don’t have any significant/widespread rain expected here in CNY in the near future.

TONIGHT – THURSDAY:

If you are heading to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview this evening for the Halestorm concert that starts at 6 pm it appears the weather will be pretty good albeit warmer and a bit humid.

Near and especially after midnight into Thursday, a weakening cold front is expected to slide in with a few scattered showers/storms being possible. A few of the storms Thursday afternoon could be strong to severe. Much of tonight and Thursday, though, will be dry. After 3 or 4 pm Thursday we expect it to be mainly, if not totally dry across CNY into Thursday evening.

It’s a much milder and muggier tonight with lows in the mid-60s to near 70, followed by a warm, muggy and breezy Thursday with breaks of sun and highs well into the 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

The weather looks nice and quiet Thursday evening, but after midnight there could be a few showers developing ahead of the next cold front. Lows drop into the mid to upper 60s.

FRIDAY:

Yet another fast moving cold front slides through Friday morning/midday with a few spotty showers possible, but it turns drier with more breaks of sun later Friday afternoon. A nice breeze, slightly cooler and less humid air returns behind the cold front to round out the week.

Highs on Friday should make the low 80s.

The last two days and weekend of July look to be very nice across CNY, which is great news for all the summer festivals, including Harborfest taking place! Details ahead.