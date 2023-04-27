NEW YORK STATE FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Come on, do you think fairgoers will be able to feel the noise when Quiet Riot performs in August?

The Heavy Metal band, formed back in the ’70s, will be making their way to the New York State Fair on Thursday, August 24, at 6:00 p.m.

Vocalist Jizzy Pearl, drummer Jonny Kelly, guitarist Alex Grossi, and bassist Rusy Sarzo, who recently rejoined the band again will be hitting the road for New York come summertime.

The New York State Fair says that attendees can expect to hear, “Cum on Feel the Noize,” “Don’t Wanna Let You Go,” and “Mama Weer All Crazee Now.”

“While the band has experienced several iterations over the years, their popularity has not wavered. The proof is in the numbers. They’ve sold more than 15 million records globally and have about three million monthly listeners on Spotify,” said Sean Hennessey, Interim Fair Director.

Hennessey adds that he can’t wait to sing along to their anthems.

Quiet Riot’s performance is free with the price of admission to the fair.

