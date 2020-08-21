Rabid raccoon exposes 3 dogs in Town of Westmoreland

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL – NOVEMBER 12: A racoon watches is seen on the course during the first round of the Children’s Miracle Network Classic at the Disney Palm and Magnolia courses on November 12, 2009 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

WESTMORELAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A raccoon tested positive for rabies in the Town of Westmoreland on Wednesday. The Oneida County Health Department says the raccoon exposed three dogs to rabies.

The Health Department is reminding residents to be aware of the signs of rabies: animals acting strangely, acting mad or shy, the animal may get unusually close. Drooling and foaming from the mouth are also signs of a rabid animal.

Residents should not approach an animal with any of the above signs of rabies and stay away. Call your local animal control officer for help.

To protect your pets, Health Department Officials recommend that all cats, dogs, and ferrets 3-months and older have current rabies vaccinations, even if they stay indoors. Be sure to stay current on vaccinations. Dogs and cats must receive a rabies vaccination at 3-months-old, one year, and then once every 3 years. Ferrets should be vaccinated every year.

Learn more about rabies by visiting the Oneida County Health Department’s website.