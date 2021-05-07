Racing at Brewerton, Fulton Speedway cancelled this weekend because of rain

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week’s rain is putting racing on hold at the Brewerton and Fulton Speedways this weekend.

Friday would have been opening day for Brewerton Speedway.

Racing this weekend has been cancelled because of wet grounds after several days of persistent rain. Now, fans and teams will have to wait until May 14 for the highly-anticipated return to racing at Brewerton. As for Fulton, racing there kicked off last weekend.

Both speedways plan to get back into the action next weekend.