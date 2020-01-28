SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Department of Public Safety at Syracuse University is now investigating more racist graffiti.
This time, the racist graffiti was found on the back of a vending machine at Day Hall.
Syracuse University officials said that it was found on Tuesday, but no other information is available.
The university has asked for anyone with information to give the Department of Public Safety a call at (315) 443-2224.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Family Healthcast: 1/28/2020
- Lafayette man searching for beloved service dog he said was stolen from his home
- ‘It’s clear that he was all-in with his girls’: Joe Buck, Howie Long reflect on death of Kobe Bryant
- Democrats back suit over SNAP work requirements
- Racist graffiti found at Day Hall on SU campus
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App