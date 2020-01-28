Racist graffiti found at Day Hall on SU campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Department of Public Safety at Syracuse University is now investigating more racist graffiti.

This time, the racist graffiti was found on the back of a vending machine at Day Hall.

Syracuse University officials said that it was found on Tuesday, but no other information is available.

The university has asked for anyone with information to give the Department of Public Safety a call at (315) 443-2224.

