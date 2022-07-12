(WSYR-TV) — The mission behind Ithaca’s Racker Rivals competition is simple: to help people have enjoy life and change the world. The eighth Racker Rivals Hockey Tournament is happening this weekend on Cornell University’s campus. Alumni, Olympic hockey players, and more are set to play in the annual hockey tournament, raising money and awareness on what Racker is all about.

Racker is a place for individuals with special needs, and it’s a fantastic organization that’s lots of fun for players and coaches. Starting nine years ago, they have raised over $850,000, which is much needed money for Racker and the services they are able to provide.

The event is all about bringing people and communities together. National Hockey League hall of famers, Olympians, Syracuse Crunch players, and staff members within the hockey community will be present. Families can come by before the event as well to participate in an open free skate from 2:30-3:30 p.m. before the game begins. The team that fundraises the most money starts with a one-goal lead. Though the event is about unity, there is still a healthy amount of competition between the teams themselves.

To find out more about the event, you can visit Racker.org.