Radio legends Tom and Becky sign off for the last time

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday morning was the last broadcast for two Central New York radio legends.

Tom and Becky from B104.7 bid a final farewell to thousands of faithful listeners after years of the airwaves. For more than a decade, the pair became the area’s top-rated morning radio show with fans from across Central New York.

Tom and Becky wrote a blog post this morning that read, in part: