Radio legends Tom and Becky sign off for the last time

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friday morning was the last broadcast for two Central New York radio legends.
Tom and Becky from B104.7 bid a final farewell to thousands of faithful listeners after years of the airwaves. For more than a decade, the pair became the area’s top-rated morning radio show with fans from across Central New York.
Tom and Becky wrote a blog post this morning that read, in part:
It’s been an emotional roller coaster for us these past three weeks. We’re saddened it’s finally over. But trust us – We’re so incredibly happy to begin the next chapter. iHeartMedia Syracuse is a great company to work for – And we’re blessed to call our co-workers, bosses and more – Our dearest friends.
But most importantly – YOU have made this job worth wild to us. We’ve heard your stories, your jokes, your comments, and we are SO honored to have served you, Central New York.
