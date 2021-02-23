Rage Room coming to Destiny USA on April 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Rage Room is coming to Destiny USA on April 1.

The public will be able to smash away stress at the 6,000 square foot space with separated rooms.

Rage Room provides participants with weapons, such as bats and hammers, and items to rage against inside the room. Those items include things like printers, appliances, and even TVs.

