Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

RAHA Syracuse: Local students raise money and deliver Ramadan food boxes

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) – A group of local students recently raised money to provide Ramadan food boxes to members of the Central New York community. RAHA Syracuse raised more than $1300 to buy food and supplies for the meal boxes. Organizers say that many families rely on meals provided by the masjids (mosques) for Iftar but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those meals are no longer available.

On Thursday, the group held a food donation drive-thru to serve families across Central New York.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected