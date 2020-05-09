RAHA Syracuse: Local students raise money and deliver Ramadan food boxes

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) – A group of local students recently raised money to provide Ramadan food boxes to members of the Central New York community. RAHA Syracuse raised more than $1300 to buy food and supplies for the meal boxes. Organizers say that many families rely on meals provided by the masjids (mosques) for Iftar but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those meals are no longer available.

On Thursday, the group held a food donation drive-thru to serve families across Central New York.

To learn more, click here.