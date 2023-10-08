OSWEGO, NY -(WSYR-TV) – The combination of rain, hail and wind has forced Super DIRT Week officials to push the remaining three feature events to Monday at Oswego Speedway.

Once the track crew can provide a safe and competitive racing surface Monday morning, the order of events will be the Salute to the Troops 150 for DIRTcar 358 Modifieds followed by the 50-lap Chevrolet Performance Feature for DIRTcar Sportsman, and capping the program with the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 for Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds.

This marks the first time since 2005 that weather has prevented Super DIRT Week events from being completed as scheduled by Sunday.

Saturday and Sunday tickets will be admitted on Monday.

MONDAY’S SCHEDULE

10 a.m. – Gates Open

10:45 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies

11 a.m. – DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150

DIRTcar Sportsman Chevrolet Performance Feature

Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200