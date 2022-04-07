SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – This weather is for the ducks… Grab the rain gear and get ready to deal with very soggy weather into the night

THURSDAY NIGHT:

A slow-moving front still needs to clear Central New York. Until that front moves to our east later in the evening, we expect the steady rain to continue. Additional rainfall of a quarter to a half an inch is possible through midnight.

The flood threat is low in the Syracuse area but well east of Syracuse (where the rain has been heavier today) there are some Flood Watches in effect,

Rain becomes much more scattered after midnight while it does remain mostly cloudy.

FRIDAY:

The rain tapers to showers Thursday night as the slow-moving cold front shifts to our east. The showers remain scattered into Friday and there should be some sun, too.

With more dry time and some sun we likely end up in the mid 50s, which is seasonable for this point in April.

THE WEEKEND:

Heading into the weekend it looks like Central New York is in store for a cooling trend.

Temperatures may only be in the 40s for highs both Saturday and Sunday.

You can also expect showers around both days. While it is mainly rain showers in lower elevations, we think some wet snow will mix in over higher elevations from time to time, especially at night.