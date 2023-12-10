SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a mild and mainly dry Saturday, changes are in store as we close out the weekend on Sunday. Details below…

A soggy Sunday

Scattered light rain showers early Sunday morning increase in intensity and coverage as the day goes on. Expect the rain to come down heavy at times Sunday afternoon and evening, especially for areas east of Syracuse. There could be some thunder, too.

Most of CNY will likely see up to an inch of rain, however higher totals occur southeast of Syracuse. Because of this, Chenango County is under a Flood Watch until Monday afternoon.

Change to wet snow Sunday night into Monday

A sharp change to colder weather comes Sunday night in the wake of a cold front. This will allow rain to transition over to a period of snow.

A slushy inch or two of snow is likely in Syracuse by first thing Monday morning. Expect amounts of an inch or less the closer to Lake Ontario you are, including Oswego, Fair Haven, and Sodus. The highest totals will be found across our higher terrain areas like the Tug Hill and the hills south and east of Syracuse where 3 inches of snow or more is possible by Monday morning.

This is going to be a wet, heavy snow, so plan accordingly to give yourself enough time to do any shoveling and cleaning off cars for the Monday morning commute.

While widespread, steady snow tapers to snow showers quickly Monday morning, it remains rather cloudy and windy through the day. The combination of temperatures only in the 30s and wind gusts occasionally around 40 mph means it will feel more like the teens and 20s. Be sure to bundle up!

Additional snow accumulation on Monday will be minor and manageable for most spots, with a general 1 to 3 inches for most spots, including Syracuse. Higher amounts are likely for the Tug Hill, where another 3 to 6 inches of snow could fall.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates on this change back to winter.