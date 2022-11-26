SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – We hoped you enjoyed the sun and dry weather Saturday across Central New York because the nicer weather won’t last long. Details are below.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

It’s seasonably chilly Saturday night under a mainly clear sky. Lows drop into the low 30s for most, but 20s in normally colder spots of CNY south and east of Syracuse.

SUNDAY:

Unfortunately, a whole larger, stronger storm system heads toward Central New York and the Northeast Sunday with precipitation headed our way. There still looks to be enough mild air across CNY and the Northeast for this to be another mainly rain maker. That’s good news for travelers headed home at the end of the holiday weekend but be prepared to be slowed down a bit at least with some rain showers Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening.

It stays pretty mild with the storm system expected to move just west of CNY Sunday evening as highs warm to within a few degrees of 50.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

The start of next week turns more seasonable with a few lingering showers and a chilly breeze. Highs cool back towards more seasonable readings, low 40s, at least temporarily.

The breeze dies down and it is dry on Tuesday as temperatures are seasonably mild in he mid 40s.

Stay tuned for updates!