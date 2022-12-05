SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Clouds are returning and soon enough so will rain. Details are below.

CLOUDS RETURN, BUT ANY RAIN TONIGHT?

For most, no it is a dry night while our clouds increase. Any showers close to sunrise are as far east as Western New York, perhaps even Rochester.

Temperatures in Syracuse stay mild and will not drop below freezing overnight.

HAVE UMBRELLAS HANDY MIDWEEK

Starting Tuesday morning it turns damp with scattered rain showers and patchy drizzle in Central New York thanks to a slow moving cold front working in from the west and inching through Wednesday afternoon. While it won’t rain all the time those two days, you will have to keep an eye on the radar.

SNOW ANYTIME SOON??

In short, probably not. It stays too warm in the 40s and possibly low 50s most of this week. However, we could finally get some cold enough air in here next week for a chance to see some flakes…

LOTS OF UNCERTAINTY LATE WEEK…

We have a couple of longer-range models we especially pay attention to when it comes to forecasting more than a few days out. Currently these two models are not agreeing with each other for the end of this week.

One set of data (the GFS model) has CNY getting wet late in the day Friday/Friday night into the start of the weekend.

The other (the European model) has the storm staying south of CNY keeping us high and dry and seasonably cool.

Stay tuned for updates through the week from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.