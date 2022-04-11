SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a cool weekend, we are in store for a warming trend much of this week.

TONIGHT:

Outside a stray shower, we are mainly dry this evening while clouds increase. Rain becomes more widespread towards midnight.

It is a much milder night as clouds and a southerly wind keeps our temperatures from dropping below the mid 40s.

TUESDAY:

While showers are most numerous overnight tonight while you sleep, shower or two may still be around to start Tuesday as a frontal system slides away to the east of CNY. High pressure and drier air should clear us out quickly in the morning, so we turn out mostly sunny by the late morning and that sunshine continues through the afternoon.

Highs warm into the low 60s Tuesday afternoon with a steady breeze.

MIDWEEK:

Even warmer weather seems destined for central New York come the middle of next week. Temperatures are well into the 60s on Wednesday and we could even end up touching 70 degrees. If not Wednesday, then 70+ degrees is more likely Thursday.

The warmth, however, comes at a cost as there will be some showers and storms around for both Wednesday and Thursday.