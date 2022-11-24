SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – After a great Thanksgiving weather wise, it’s not nearly as nice as we head out to try to take advantage of the Black Friday deals. Details are below.

OVERNIGHT:

Clouds increase overnight after a nice and clear start to the night. We expect some mainly rain showers to move in from the west after about 3 am.

Lows won’t be nearly as cold either as readings drop into the 30s to low 40s with the warmest readings west of Syracuse across the Finger Lakes. Reason for the milder night is thanks to more clouds rolling in late and a bit of a breeze expected too.

FRIDAY:

Heading home after the holiday is a bit of a different story as a fast-moving area of low pressure and weakening cold front zip through producing scattered mainly rain showers for the big shopping day.

Winds will be gusty too with gusts at times over 30 mph during the afternoon and early evening so be sure to hold onto your hats and those receipts when heading out of the stores Friday!

Also, any leftover rain showers at least mix with if not change to snow showers/flurries towards and after sunset, especially across the hills. Rainfall amounts are expected to be rather light, quarter inch or less, and should not be much of an issue as you head out to shop or travel.

Temperatures top out in the mid to upper 40s in the morning, but ease back towards 40 later in the day with wind chills dropping closer to 30 by 5 or 6 o’clock.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

A spray of rain and snow showers is expected Friday night southeast and east of Lake Ontario thanks to a chillier air mass blowing in on a west-northwest wind. There could be a slushy coating to an inch across the higher terrain Friday night, but most see little to no accumulation.

Lows Friday night dip into the low to mid 30s with a brisk breeze making it feel more like the 20s and low 30s through the night. Watch out for a few slick spots to develop across the hills too during the night.

WEEKEND:

In the wake of Friday’s cold front, an area of high pressure builds in for Saturday. We will start off cloudy with maybe even a few flurries/sprinkles in the morning, but we do think at least some sun should develop in the afternoon with a steady breeze on Saturday. Highs Saturday are within a few degrees of 50.

Unfortunately, a whole larger, somewhat stronger separate system heads toward Central New York and the Northeast Sunday. From what we see now, there still looks to be enough mild air across CNY and the Northeast for this to be another mainly rain maker. That’s good news for travelers headed home at the end of the holiday weekend but be prepared to be slowed down a bit at least with some rain showers Sunday, especially during the afternoon and evening.

It stays mild with the storm system expected to be west of CNY on Sunday as highs warm into the low 50s from the looks of it to end the holiday weekend.

Stay tuned for updates!