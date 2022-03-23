SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Rain gear is needed tonight, but the weather improves Thursday before…

TONIGHT:

Periods of rain, heavy at times is expected tonight as storm system slowly slides in and through. It’s a breezy and milder night too with lows between 35 and 40 this evening but temperatures should rise well into the 40s during the overnight.

Some colder air will seep south out of the Adirondacks and could cause a bit of freezing rain close to the Tug Hill. A Winter Weather Advisory is up for Northern Oneida County for this possibility.

Winds will be a bit gusty at times, especially up across the north and northwestern facing slopes of the Tug Hill where winds could gust to 50 mph at times. For this reason, the National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for Jefferson and Lewis counties tonight, as you can see below…

Rainfall amounts between late Wednesday afternoon and sunrise Thursday across CNY should be around a half an inch or less, but closer to an inch is possible in spots north and east of Syracuse.

THURSDAY:

A few lingering showers may be around to start Thursday, otherwise much of Thursday should be dry in the wake of an early morning occluded frontal passage.

Highs should warm close to 60 Thursday afternoon with even a bit of sun at times probably developing later Thursday morning and afternoon! Don’t get used to the milder air, though, because a cooling trend starts to round out the week.

THURSDAY NIGHT – FRIDAY:

A cold front is slated to come through late Thursday night/Friday morning. Temperatures likely cool back closer to 50 Friday with a few scattered showers around.

It turns unseasonably chilly over the weekend, especially come Sunday. We may even have some accumulating snow for parts of CNY by then. Don’t get too caught up in the recent spring fever and put away the winter gear just yet…