Rain, wind, snow and thunder to ring out 2019

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A squall line of heavy rain, graupel, wind and thunder is racing eastward through Central New York.
The precipitation will only last for a half hour or so in your location.
Here is video of the squall line as it moved through downtown Syracuse around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
The weather will quiet down as we’re heading out for New Year’s Eve celebrations.
