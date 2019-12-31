Closings
Rain, wind, snow and thunder to ring out 2019

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) A squall line of heavy rain, graupel, wind and thunder is racing eastward through Central New York.

The precipitation will only last for a half hour or so in your location.

Here is video of the squall line as it moved through downtown Syracuse around 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The weather will quiet down as we’re heading out for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

