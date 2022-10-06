Rainbow fentanyl pills come in bright colors and are meant to look like candy, DEA officials said. (DEA/KLAS)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The drug known as ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’ is now making its way towards Onondaga County. The most recent discovery was made in Monroe County, less than an hour and a half away from home.

13WHAM, an ABC affiliate, talked with Deputy Michael Favat from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

“We never thought we’d have something that looks like candy coming in and being fentanyl,” says Favat.

As Halloween approaches, many parents are worried about the drug appearing in their child’s candy collection.

Police are warning that this drug is 50 times stronger than heroin and could be deadly if consumed by children.

“Check your candy,” Favata says. “I remember growing up it was the razor blades in apples or we had to look for needles, that was the big thing. So parents are ripping everything open that’s where we’re at.”

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) the drug is being used by drug traffickers to sell highly addictive drugs to young people and children.

“Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults. The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.” Drug Enforcement Administration

What is Fentanyl?

According to the DEA, Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine. Pharmaceutical fentanyl was developed for pain management treatment of cancer patients and applied in a patch on the skin. Fentanyl can be added to heroin to increase its potency, or be disguised as highly potent heroin.

How will I know if my child has taken it?

To know if someone has taken fentanyl, look for the following symptoms:

Relaxation

Euphoria

Pain relief

Sedation

Confusion

Drowsiness

Dizziness

Nausea and vomiting

urinary retention

Pupillary constriction

Respiratory depression

For more information on Rainbow Fentanyl, click here.