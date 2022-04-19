SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rainbow Kitten Surprise, “a mix of jam and indie and whatever else you can throw into the soup,” will perform at the Landmark Theatre on Monday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, April 22 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster or at the Landmark Theatre Box Office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Rainbow Kitten Surprise has performed on “CBS This Morning Saturday,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” PBS’s “Austin City Limits,” and as a part of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Osheaga.