Raise the Bar program training people to be active bystanders

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Vera House is working to create a safe environment in Syracuse where people can say something when they see something.

As part of Vera House’s Raise the Bar program, they are training business owners how to respond to sexual and relationship violence when it happens under their roof.

When Wunderbar opened in March of last year, management knew they wanted it to be a safe space for everyone.

“And know that our staff is properly trained if anything were to ever go wrong,” said Ashley Slater, the general manager at Wunderbar.

This is why Wunderbar decided to work with Vera House and become part of the Raise the Bar program. This program helps employees not only recognize warning signs, but to speak up when they see them.

“What we’re trying to prevent is any type of sexual aggression, relationship abuse and sexual harassment,” said Heather Masters, the Healthy Environment project coordinator at Vera House. “So the training and the conversations that we have with our partners involve all of those different types of things and different ways to intervene that are safe for the staff, too,”

Though Wunderbar did already have policies in place, like sexual harassment forms and safe words for customers to use, this program takes it to another level.

“This training allows you to go through a lot of really specific situations and to actually physically act them our and so now, it’s not just a matter of thinking you know how to handle it, you do know how to handle it,” said Slater.

Right now, five bars in Armory Square are part of the Raise the Bar initiative. There will be flyers outside of the bars with a QR code that you can scan with your camera app.

The QR code will show who else is involved and everything there is to know about the initiative.

Those involved hope the message will reach everyone in Syracuse.

“This community level change doesn’t look like just the individual bar-to-bar work,” said Masters. “It’s really on a bigger scale where we want to see that whole cultural shift.”

The goal for Vera House is to get 10 new businesses on board with their Raise the Bar program.

Right now, Wunderbar, Kitty Hoynes, Pastabilities, Funk ‘N Waffles and Blue Tusk are involved.

