Raising Awareness About Post Traumatic Stress Disorder

June is national post traumatic stress disorder awareness month and the Syracuse VA Hospital wants veterans to know that they’re here to help.

Kyle Milk is a certified peer support specialist at the VA Hospital and says that PTSD is a condition that affects millions of Americans each year. The mental health condition can be brought on at any age due to trauma, sexual assault, a bad car accident or living through a natural disaster. For veterans, some return home after experiencing unimaginable circumstances in combat and as a result find themselves battling PTSD.

Milk says that there is hope for anyone suffering from PTSD and he along with so many others at the VA Hospital are available to help. There is also an app called PTSD Coach to help anyone dealing with and managing the stress surrounding PTSD. The app features, information on treatment options, tools for screening, direct links for support and it’s always there if anyone needs it, he adds.

Veterans and family members who want to know more about managing PTSD are encouraged to contact the VA Hospital at any time. To learn more visit PTSD.va.gov.