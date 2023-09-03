NEW YORK STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — The CNY Lyme Alliance was at the NYS Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 2, spreading awareness about ticks and the dangers of Lyme Disease.

Lyme Disease can progress quickly if not caught early, which is why the alliance is showing people the best way to protect themselves.

Wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts that cover legs and arms, along with using insect repellent when outside, can help prevent ticks.

Lyme Disease can cause headaches, severe joint pain, fever, rashes and inflammation of the brain and spinal cord, according to the Center for Disease Control.

Those who attended the session at the Fair received free tick removal kits.