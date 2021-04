A protester holds a sign across the street from National Guard soldiers guarding the Hennepin County Government Center Tuesday, April 6, 2021, in Minneapolis where testimony continues in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rallies and celebrations following Tuesday’s verdict are taking place across the country as well as right here in central New York.

Several people gathered by the public safety building in downtown Syracuse on Tuesday night, while those that took part brought signs and chanted slogans.