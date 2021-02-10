Rally held in favor of students returning to in-person learning

(WSYR-TV) — Parents and students of Jamesville DeWitt and Fayetteville Manlius school districts held two rallies on Wednesday afternoon.

One was in front of Sno Top Ice Cream in Manlius, and the other was in front of Wegmans in DeWitt.

At least 30 parents and students stood outside, holding signs and urging the school districts to allow the students to have the option to go back to school five days a week.

Some parents at the rally said their kids graders aren’t as good because they are not getting as much in-person learning.

Dr. Fauci and local health experts have said that schools need to have space in classrooms for social distancing of at least six-feet, which most of these districts do not have.

These districts are currently using a hybrid model.