Ralph’s Discount Shoe Repair reopens after 3-month pandemic pause; shoe drive still on

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As part of Phase Three Reopening one of Downtown Syracuse’s most popular businesses is back open again.

Ralph Rotella, owner of Discount Shoe Repair, closed his doors as part of New York on Pause back in March, but after three months he’s open for business.

Rotella has been fixing up shoes in Syracuse for about four decades now and has become a popular figure in Downtown Syracuse.

The first few days he’s tells NewsChannel 9 have been special, “Few people they come in and they say, wow, Ralph you’re open, welcome back, welcome back. It made me very happy.”

He says it was difficult for a variety of reasons being closed for three straight months.

“I miss my customers, the people that used to come in, talk to them, give them a hug, I missed that very much. It was very hard, but you have to do what you have to do, we don’t want anyone to get sick,” he says.

Rotella has implemented several new safety measures to make sure people don’t get sick at his store and neither does he.

He has for himself, masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, and plexiglass. For customers he asks they wear masks and respect the six foot social distance rule.

For the shoes customers bring in, he asks you give them a spray of disinfectant before you bring them down to his shop, but either way, he’ll give them a disinfectant spray too.

“Thanks for waiting and thanks for saving your shoes, and bring them over and we’re ready to fix them again,” Rotella says.

He also wants people to know his annual shoe drive is still on for this year, though he says his new goal may be tougher than ever to reach, because he lost three months of possible drop-offs.

“My goal was 20,000 but I don’t think we’re going to make 20,000 but there’s always next year,” he tells NewsChannel 9.

Rotella says he’s happy to be able to take donations of used and worn shoes that can be donated to the Rescue Mission. He donates as he goes, just because he often runs out of room to store them, but the big delivery is in December.

