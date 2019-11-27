Ralph’s Shoe Drive climbing towards 8th straight record; still time to donate footwear

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You still have a few weeks left to donate to Ralph Rotella’s Annual Shoe Drive to benefit the Rescue Mission.

It’s now in year eight and aimed at making sure as many people as possible in the community have good footwear on their feet.

What started as just 65 pairs the first year has grown to over 17,000 last year and Ralph’s looking to set another record and help even more people this year.

“It’s amazing. It’s indescribable what to say. I just feel so good inside me,” Rotella tells NewsChannel 9.

The donations have been coming in all shapes and sizes, gently used and new shoes, boots, sneakers, and sandals.

Rotella says, “Thank you very much to everybody. Without you guys, we could never do it and we make a lot of people happy.”

The Rescue Mission has already made two pickups this year at Ralph’s Discount Shoe Repair on East Washington Street in downtown Syracuse and will make one last one this year on December 18th.

If you can’t make it down there before December 18th, next year’s shoe drive starts right after that pickup.

In conjunction with Ralph’s Shoe Drive is the sixth annual “Tithe My Shoes” drive running until December 15th in Oswego County.

“Tithe My Shoes” was started in 2014 by Millard “Mudd” Murphy, former mayor of Central Square and executive director of the Oswego County Conference of Mayors.

The drive’s goal this year is to collect 1,147 pairs of shoes so they can be delivered in time for the holidays.

Last year, the drive collected 1,125 pairs of shoes. Donations will go to Rescue Mission stores located in Syracuse and Oswego County.

Drop-offs of any new or gently-used shoes can be made at any of the locations listed below:

Mallory Wesleyan Church at 5 Baum Rd. in Mallory

at 5 Baum Rd. in Mallory Central Square Community Church at 833 State Route 11 in Central Square

833 State Route 11 in Central Square Victory Bible Church at the corner of Route 11 and Hungry Lane in Central Square

at the corner of Route 11 and Hungry Lane in Central Square Assemblyman Barclay’s office at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton (Second floor, above the Department of Motor Vehicle Office)

at 200 N. Second St. in Fulton (Second floor, above the Department of Motor Vehicle Office) Village of Central Square Municipal Offices at 3125 East Ave. in Central Square

at 3125 East Ave. in Central Square Oswego City Hall at13 W. Oneida St. in Oswego

at13 W. Oneida St. in Oswego Village of Mexico Municipal Offices at 3236 Main St. in Mexico

at 3236 Main St. in Mexico New Hope Presbyterian Church, Rider St., Parish

Additional drop-off sites are needed. If your organization or business is able to serve as a collection point for the public, please contact Mudd at 315-952-2828 or email murf@besttractor.com.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow Jeff Kulikowsky on Twitter @JeffNC9