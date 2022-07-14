CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Department of Transportation wants to alert you to overnight ramp closures on I-481 scheduled from Monday, July 18, through Wednesday, July 29, in Clay.

This will be for overnight road work. The closures will be in effect from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. weather permitting.

July 18 – Exit 12 southbound on-ramp.

July 19 – July 21 – Exit 12 southbound off-ramp.

July 21 – July 23 – Exit 12 northbound off-ramp.

July 25 – July 27 – Exit 12 northbound on-ramp.

July 27 – July 29 – Exit 11 northbound off-ramp.

Exit 12 is the Baldwinsville/Cicero/Route 31 (Great Northern Mall exit) and Exit 11 is the Caughednoy/Maple Rd. exit.

Signed detours will lead drivers to use alternate exits.

Drivers are asked to use caution when traveling through the highway work zones and pay attention to all traffic control devices, including signs and flaggers. Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in work zones.