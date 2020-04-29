Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Random antibody testing taking place in Tompkins County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Director said that New York State is conducting random antibody testing in the county.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this is part of their ongoing testing survey, which as of Monday has included some 7,500 people across the state.

The health director said as more antibody testing is announced by the governor, the health department will keep the public informed as far as testing availability.

