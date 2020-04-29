Random antibody testing taking place in Tompkins County

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tompkins County Health Director said that New York State is conducting random antibody testing in the county.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said this is part of their ongoing testing survey, which as of Monday has included some 7,500 people across the state.

The health director said as more antibody testing is announced by the governor, the health department will keep the public informed as far as testing availability.