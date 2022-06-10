SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The man accused of raping a student on the campus of Le Moyne College had been arrested 32 times prior, based on his criminal record in documents obtained by NewsChannel 9.

35-year-old Jerel Walker, from Syracuse, faced at least 65 charges since 2004. The crimes include at least seven grand larcenies, five burglaries, and several other petit larcenies, harassment, drugs and weapons charges.

His 33rd arrest came overnight between Thursday and Friday when Le Moyne College Security spotted the man matching the description of the suspect being sought for the rape of a college student in a townhouse on campus Tuesday.

Walker was arraigned in Syracuse City Court Friday morning and sent to jail on no bail.

Court records obtained by NewsChannel 9 show Walker is accused of punching the woman, breaking her nose, and raping her. He attempted to continue his sexual assault until another person showed up, according to court documents.

Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile told NewsChannel 9, “Sometimes burglars that are serial burglars, we don’t call them dangerous a lot. This guy’s a predator. He’s a predator and he’s dangerous.”

Walker had previously been banned from the campus, so security was familiar with him.

Four days before the assault at Le Moyne, Walker had broken into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment through a window in the Town of Clay, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. The woman wasn’t home.

Walker was arrested but posted bail.

It wasn’t his first time in jail that very day. His ex-girlfriend’s apartment was one of his first stops after being released. He had been in custody since last summer when he was arrested for burglary. That day, June 3, he had accepted a plea deal and was headed to prison but the judge released him until his sentencing date.

In an interview with NewsChannel 9, the Onondaga County District Attorney says, “This poor woman has to be subjected to this and find out, less than a week earlier, this guy plead guilty and was on his way to state prison. What do I tell her?”

When he’s sentenced, it’s not going to be Walker’s first time in state prison, either.

Walker previously served time in state prison. In 2011, he was sentenced to up to 23 years in prison for crimes committed in 2009. In 2014, the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court overturned his convicted on technical errors by the prosecution and judge. He was sentenced again to five years.