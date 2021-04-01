Rapid COVID-19 testing site to open in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State will open more than two dozen new rapid COVID-19 testing sites in the month of April, including one in Central New York.

It’s a statewide effort launching on Thursday to get the economy back on track. As capacity increases for places like sports stadiums and entertainment events, negative COVID tests will be required.

In the next two weeks, a rapid testing site will open at Shop City Plaza on Grant Boulevard in Syracuse.

Testing will cost no more than $30 and will provide people with their results in 30 minutes.

New Yorkers can find a test site and make an appointment here, and download proof of their negative test result on the State’s Excelsior Pass, which launched last month.