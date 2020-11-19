Rapid Response Monitoring Services continues to grow in Syracuse

SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rapid Response Monitoring Services is seeing no slow down in its growth and is actually aggressively hiring.

The company employs about 650 people at its Syracuse and Corona, California facilities. Around 500 work at the Syracuse headquarters.

“We’re hiring at full steam right now. We’ve got some big technology partners we’re doing some trials with, household names, like Amazon that we’re supporting,” says Rapid Response Vice President of Sales and Marketing Spencer Moore.

Admittedly, Moore says they were concerned at the beginning of the pandemic about how it would impact their business, but they’ve seen growth opportunities.

He says with people staying home more they’re investing in things like smart home technology and security systems. Rapid Response is the company behind the company selling those kinds of products.

From Syracuse, hundreds of Rapid Response workers take in alarms and then reach out to the proper agency to respond.

They have to be available around the clock so the company moved all non-essential workers home to do their jobs early in the pandemic.

The company then invested like upgrading the ultraviolet light in the HVAC system to be able to kill all types of germs and viruses.

Moore tells NewsChannel 9, “We also invested in a bunch of other technologies to keep our team safe, like UV cleaning wands that you can wave over and clean work surfaces, electrostatic sprays that you spray on computers and desks that kills viruses and bacteria.”

The company also has thermal imaging stations for employees entering work and is supplying team members with infrared thermometers. Moore says that way they can check themselves before they even get to work in order to save a commute if they test over the temperature threshold.

The company’s growth plans also include a new building just up the street from their Syracuse headquarters, West Division Street between the Inner Harbor and Franklin Square.

Most of the first floor would be used by Rapid Response to support its growth. The top two floors would be residential, built to be work-from-home friendly for anyone, and not just their employees.

Moore says, “Each one of the places will have a little nook where you can live in a world like we’re living in today and still be able to work from home and have some peace and quiet. Connectivity is a big part of the residential spaces.”

While excited about these growth plans and the new building Moore says they are very mindful of safety concerns in this pandemic, not just for the company’s workers but also contractors who might work on this project. With that in mind, they have not set a groundbreaking date yet.

He adds the plan for hiring is to add between 10 and 20 new workers every month for the next couple of months.

