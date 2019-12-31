Rapid rise in flu numbers across Onondaga County and New York State

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Flu season is in full swing and it’s far from over. The number of cases are continuing to rise across New York State and Onondaga County, earlier and quicker than compared to last year.

This week alone, 59 counties across the state have reported being hit with the flu.

The New York State’s Department of Health weekly flu report marked more than 5,000 cases statewide so far, which is nearly double the amount from this time last year. There are roughly the same number of strain A and strain B cases prevalent across the state.

New York State Department of Health Weekly Influenza Surveillance Report

However, in Onondaga County, there’s a much bigger gap between strain A and B. As of the week of December 28, the County reported a total of 174 positive flu cases. 48 of those are strain A and 126 cases are strain B.



Onondaga County Influenza Statistics

“It comes very quick and if it hits you, it hits you quick. You feel tired, you have a fever, you may have chills, may have cough and your body just hurts. That’s all the main signs and symptoms,” said Dr. Quoc Nguyen, Medical Director at the Onondaga County Health Department.

Even though there are two strains, the symptoms are mostly the same. Signs to look out for include…

Fever

Chills

Fatigue

Cough

Sore throat

Runny or stuffy nose

Muscle or body aches

Headache

Dr. Nguyen explained that even though the virus is spreading rapidly, the best way to prevent catching the flu is to get vaccinated.

“I think there’s several ways to prevent it and the best way, the most universal way, is to get the vaccine because the vaccine will help you whether it’s perfect match or not,” said Dr. Nguyen.

For most flu seasons, peak times are around late February into early March. Nguyen said that the vaccine takes about two weeks to take effect, so if you haven’t gotten it yet, there’s still time.

Dr. Nguyen said that other ways to prevent catching the virus is to wash your hands frequently, cover your cough and simply know your body. If you feel any of the symptoms coming on, he said it’s important to get checked out.

