SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brooklyn-born hip hop artists Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow will perform at the Great New York State Fair on Sunday, September 5.

The two will perform at 8 p.m. on the Chevy Park Stage in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway.

“Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow have an original style and this promises to be a great way for fans of hip hop and rap to wind up a summer of music,” Fair Director Troy Waffner said.

The show is free with $3 admission to the fair.