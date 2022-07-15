(WSYR-TV) — Something rare and exciting has been happening here in Syracuse. A unique flower bloomed yesterday in the SUNY ESF greenhouse. What makes this flower so distinctive? It smells like a corpse.

The words ‘Corpse Flower’ may not make much “scents,” but SUNY ESF Greenhouse Manager Terry Ettinger joined us today to talk about the unpleasant scent that comes from this unique flower.

This is the first time a Corpse Flower has bloomed in Syracuse, as they are not native to the area. They can be found in many greenhouses and conservatories around the state. ESF obtained four of the flowers from Ohio State University a few years ago.

According to Terry, the smell is “not that bad,” but it does live up to its name. The smell of rotting flesh attracts various types of pollinators. Because of this pollination, the plant can reproduce asexually. Not only is the smell of the flower the reason for its fame… it is the reason for the flower’s existence.

Because the large plant requires so much energy to bloom, the flower doesn’t stay in tact for long. The staff is only open for roughly 24 hours. After pollination, the staff will collapse over the course of a week and seeds will form. Seed formation takes about nine months. After that, it will take about five years for the flower to bloom in full again.

The Corpse Flower will not survive outdoors here in CNY, so it’ll stay in the greenhouse. The flower would also not make a good house plant, though Terry wonders why anyone would want the smell of roadkill in their living room.