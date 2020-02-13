Rare lambs born at Rosamond Gifford Zoo in January

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Black Welsh Mountain lambs have been born at the Rosamond Gifford Zoo.

The zoo’s Black Welsh Mountain Belle gave birth to two lambs on Monday, January 20. One was a boy and one was a girl.

“Our zoo is continuing to grow with the addition of these new baby lambs and they are truly very special. Congratulations to the team at the zoo on their newest additions! With winter break quickly approaching, I encourage our families to come check out all the new additions to our zoo and don’t forget to take part in the recently announced story walks!” Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

The Black Welsh Mountain sheep are the only sheep in Britain that are all black. They are now considered an endangered species.

Courtesy: Onondaga County Executive’s Office and Rosamond Gifford Zoo

The names of the new babies at the zoo will be announced later. But, NewsChannel 9 is told that the names will still follow the zoo’s “I Love New York” animal naming theme.

The animal naming theme started with the birth of Windsor, a Sichuan, who was born in March of 2019.

The theme was so popular that the zoo decided to keep the theme for the 2020 year.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9