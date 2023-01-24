SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was shot and killed steps away from her family’s home after going to the store to get milk last Monday, January 16.

“My prayers are just going out to the family, but I’m angry,” said Syracuse Common Councilor Rasheada Caldwell. “I’ve been angry. I’m angry because it shouldn’t be happening. We should not be using guns to harm anyone.”

Caldwell visited with Brexi’s family. She said there’s very little you can say to parents at a time like this.

“I’m not going to lie and say it’s going to get better, I’m not going to say you’ll be alright. What I’m going to say is my prayers are going for you and I’m here for you if you need me,” Caldwell recalled.

The sixth grader’s death has Caldwell reliving her own loss. Her son Rasheed Baker was gunned down outside her home nearly six years ago. She doesn’t have closure or peace because no arrests have been made.

“And I want to be able to move forward in my life when it comes to my son and when you don’t know, it’s like sometimes you’re looking left, you’re looking right. I often wonder, is the person in the room who killed my son or is it somebody in this room who knows who killed my son.”

That’s why she is urging anyone who has information on the death of Brexi or her son to come forward.

“We’re supposed to be celebrating birthdays and graduations and those things. Not that I know you because your kid died and we’re part of this community of deaths. That’s not the way it’s supposed to be.” Rasheada Caldwell, Syracuse Common Councilor

Anyone with information is asked to call Syracuse Police at (315) 442-5222 or use the tips 411 app. Tips are anonymous.