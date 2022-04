I put Jordan in the bath to clean him and let him soak. Before his bath I gave him some Pepto Bismol and Ibuprofen because he said his stomach hurt. The bath also helps him get ready for OT and PT. While he was in the bath we were talking about the new Resident Evil game that just came out. I got him out of the bathtub and put him on his bed to get him dressed. He yelled at the dog while I carried him with both my arms. I put him in his bed and got his shirt on him, went to put his diaper on him, and I noticed he wasn’t talking to me anymore. I looked up and noticed he wasn’t breathing. I grabbed my phone and called 911, and while the phone rang, I grabbed his nose and blew a breath in his mouth. 911 told me to get Anthony to take over and he did CPR. We did CPR until fire department and police arrived. I let the fire and police personnel take over. This has never happened before.

Lisa Waldron on May 9, 2021, the night of Jordan’s death