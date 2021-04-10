Readiness exercises taking place at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base

FILE – In this April 27, 2010 file photo an F-16 airplane lifts off at the US military Airport in Spangdahlem, Germany. The U.S. military says an F-16 fighter jet has crashed in western Germany but the pilot ejected to safety. Police said the plane came down in the Zemmer area, between the city of Trier and the U.S. Air Force’s Spangdahlem Air Base. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP, file)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York Air National Guard began conducting readiness exercises at Hancock Field Air National Gaurd Base on Saturday.

Members of the 174th Attack Wing will continue to conduct a readiness exercise through April 15.

There will also be increased military traffic entering and leaving the base.

New York National Guard Airmen assigned to the base will participate in a number of scenarios that test their military skills. The exercise requires the use of simulated munition and will involve the use of sirens and the base public announcement system.

COVID-19 precautions are being taken.