Readiness exercises taking place at Hancock Field Air National Guard Base

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York Air National Guard began conducting readiness exercises at Hancock Field Air National Gaurd Base on Saturday.
Members of the 174th Attack Wing will continue to conduct a readiness exercise through April 15.
There will also be increased military traffic entering and leaving the base.
New York National Guard Airmen assigned to the base will participate in a number of scenarios that test their military skills. The exercise requires the use of simulated munition and will involve the use of sirens and the base public announcement system.
COVID-19 precautions are being taken.