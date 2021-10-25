Reading Ambassadors at Immaculate Conception School help kindergarten class learn to read

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A very special visitor made his return to Mrs. Pierret’s kindergarten class at the Immaculate Conception School. He has a very important job: to help children learn to read!

Let’s meet Reading Ambassador Ted! A few years back, the IC School says Mrs. Pierret introduced “Reading Ambassadors” into their literacy center rotation.

For awhile now, those two pup ambassadors have been visiting the classroom once a week, where they listen to the kindergartners hone their reading skills.

Ted, pictured in our Cool Schools, is one of them, and the other is another Golden named Hudson.

The dogs also enjoy a lot of hugs and the kids can even pet the dogs during their visits. Studies suggest children who read to dogs in a classroom gain confidence in their reading skills. The pups also provide a positive mood, reduce stress, and allow children to focus on learning.