Real Estate Reality In COVID-19

Central New York is now in phase two of reopening and while real estate has been operating for much of COVID-19 with restrictions, there are some new guidelines in place.

Chip Hodgkins of Hunt Real Estate says that some of the language around working in real estate has changed but his biggest takeaway is that there is a major demand for homes right now.

“One of the biggest issues that we are dealing with right now is the lack of listings for all of our buyers to look at,” he says. “We need more listings! There is a supply issue, not a demand issue.”

Fortunately thanks to technology, realtors are able to continue to meet online but can also do business in person and they’ve taken the necessary measures to be able to do so. Another key change is that realtors are once again able to walk through a prospective home with buyers. Having this convenience back, is not only easier for all parties but makes the seller feel much safer, he says.

Hodgkins says that the few homes that are on the market are selling fast and urges anyone looking to buy a home, to do so with a realtor. Having a professional in place to help with such a major milestone purchase can be key in acquiring the home of your dreams, he adds.

