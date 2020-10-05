Real Men Wear Pink Campaign Is Underway

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and while COVID-19 has made things look different the Real Men Wear Pink campaign is still a go.

Despite challenges due to the pandemic The American Cancer Society have been finding alternatives for fundraising. You can check out the Real Men Wear Pink of Syracuse and support breast cancer research by clicking here.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Drive-thru will be taking place Sunday, October 18 from 10am-2pm. It will be at the Destiny USA parking lot.

For more information you can visit MakingStridesWalk.org/Syracuse.