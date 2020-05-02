Realities of remote learning: Syracuse family shares struggles

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Families across Central New York have needed to make big adjustments in these times of distance learning.

On Friday during his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the decision to close all New York State K-12 schools and colleges for the remainder of the academic school year.

But how are the students and families coping?

“Every day is different so you just have to roll with what’s going on. It’s just been very hard,” Savannah Montulli said.

Savannah Montulli is a mother of two and an essential employee. Her husband also goes into work each day as a diesel mechanic.

Montulli Family

Like many students, Antonio has needed to make his home the new classroom, but it hasn’t been easy.

“It’s been rough. There’s a lot more work to do than just going to school and a lot of it is on a computer, of course. Usually, there’s something wrong with the computer or the internet, and you can’t really do that,” Antonio Montulli, 6th grade student, said.

It isn’t just hard for Antonio to handle the workload, it’s just as hard for Mom and Dad.

“Just to see him struggle with work and get frustrated, as a parent, it hurts and breaks your heart cause you know your student, you know how smart he is, you see the report cards that came in the last two, three marking periods. You just see the struggle and defeat every single day,” Savannah explained.

While the Montulli’s are happy with Cuomo’s decision to keep the schools closed for the sake of everyone’s safety, they hope to find the right balance needed to be successful as students and as a family.

But right now, they’re taking it one day at a time and finding the silver lining through it all.

Every day we set a goal and we try to stick to it but there are just days where we fail, and it’s okay. It’s okay that we’re not doing what we’re supposed to do. There’s a lot going on in the world and as long as we’re healthy and safe and my family is all together, that’s all that matters right now. Savannah Montulli, Mother and Essential Employee

Cuomo is expected to make the decision regarding summer school and camps by the end of May.

