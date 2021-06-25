Reality Check: Onondaga Co. chalk art contest to get youth involved in anti-tobacco initiative

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — A project through the Onondaga County Health Department’s Tobacco-free CNY Program is sponsoring a chalk art contest this July.

“Reality Check” is an initiative to encourage youth to share their feelings on why it’s important for communities to be tobacco-free. This can be done by reducing youth exposure to tobacco marketing, establishing anti-tobacco cultural norms through tobacco-free outdoor policies, and taking steps to reduce second-hand smoke in residential areas.

The chalk art contest is open to youth ages 8 to 19, and the deadline to submit a photo of your chalk art is July 30 at 11:59 p.m. Prizes will include a $40 gift card and some Reality Check gear that will be awarded on August 6. Materials will be provided to the first 50 participants to sign up.

To learn more about the contest and the tobacco-free initiative, visit their website.