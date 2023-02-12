SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A mural was unveiled Saturday night, February 12, to honor the lives lost due to gun violence in Syracuse.

Rebirth SYR put on the unveiling as a ceremony for unity and community for the parents of baby Dior, Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, Rashaad Walker, and Kihary Blue.

Organizers say emotions ran high as the organization revealed the mural that painted the faces of those who died due to gun violence in the community.

“The feeling that comes out of this is indescribable because the impact of the losses that’s on the wall was so tremendous. There’s no words to describe that feeling,” said Hasan Bloodworth, Rebirth SYR Co-Founder.

The community organization, committed to advocating change in the way Black and Brown people are treated, says the mural represents a deeper issue in the community.

“We are not financially stable in our community and it’s deeper than having a job or not. We need outside funding to come into our community so that we can start to clean up decades-long works of poverty that’s been happening to us,” said Mered Billue, Rebirth SYR Co-Founder.

The mural is on Otisco Street in Downtown Syracuse and is open to the public to view.