SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The month of April is at an end and for Syracuse it ends up with the typical weather swings that come with early spring.

The temperatures for the month came up just a bit below normal but there was quite a bit of extremes, especially the last half of the month.

We hit 70 or better on four occasions topped by our first 80 degree reading on April 25th. Mixed in with the warmth was a chill more reminiscent of late winter. We had highs only in the 40s April 27th and 28th when the high is typically in the low 60s! On April 19th it only hit 40 for a high but was accompanied by a late season snowfall.

When all was said and done, April 2022 was half a degree below normal, only the 4th month in the last 24 months (2 years!) with below normal temperatures.

Speaking of snow, Syracuse ended April with 2.0” snow which was below normal, but most of that snow fell on April 19th and higher elevations south of Syracuse ended up with a significant snowfall with upwards of a foot of snow fell in higher elevations of Madison, Cortland and Chenango counties. The highest total in Central New York was 18” in Virgil in southwest Cortland County.

Despite a very dry end of the month, precipitation for the entire month ended up above normal. Syracuse totals of 3.64” was less than two tenths of an inch above normal. The heaviest rain was 1.32” that fell on April 7th.